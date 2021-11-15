Vanniyar Sangam Demands Rs 5 Cr From 'Jai Bhim' Makers; PMK Stops Screening

The legal notice alleges that though the incidents represented in the movie are based on real life events, the character of the policeman who tortures Rajakannu has been deliberately depicted as belonging to the Vanniyar caste. “Our client states that you have retained the real names of the real characters in the real incident in the movie … But deliberately you have changed the name of the sub-inspector. In the real story, the sub-inspector who is involved in the custodial death of the under trial was called Anthonysamy, who was Christian by religion.”

It further alleges that the filmmakers had deliberately placed a calendar with the “agni kudam” symbol associated with Vanniyar Sangam in the scene, in order to depict the said sub-inspector as Vanniyar. The notice claims that this was done with the “malafide intention of defaming the members of the Vanniyar Sangam and damaging the image and reputation of the entire Vanniyar community.”