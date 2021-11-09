Despite Criticism, Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' Is an Important Film That's Long Overdue

This is not just limited to films but also to music, arts, and literature. The Dravidian movement has constantly challenged it at every step with movies like Parasakthi in 1952, questioning not just societal norms but also religion. Yet, in spite of all this, Dalit cinema in Tamil Nadu has only seen the big screen with the arrival of revolutionary directors like PA Ranjith, Mari Selvaraj, Vetrimarran, and Athiyan Athirai only in the last 10 years. The change that they created was so undeniable that even other directors seem inspired to talk about caste at any small capacity in their films. Soorarai Pottru is one good example because it takes the life of an upper-caste man and turns it into an anti-caste take with dialogues like "I want to break the cost barrier and the damn caste barrier too".

PA Ranjith recalls the number of problems he faced just to place a picture of Ambedkar in one of the shots in his first film. The foundations that these anti-caste directors laid for the past 10 years is the reason we have a film titled Jai Bhim in 2021. Slowly, the commercial success of such hard-hitting stories has been made possible due to the Dalit centered movies that reinforce social justice values while constantly talking about the need for education.

It is no longer the "market" or a "specific audience" that decides or defines what a good movie is. It is no longer the powerful or the privileged that will tell how these stories have to be told. These stories will not submit to be measured by an imagined sense of merit and definition of art. The violence will not be toned down or shown artistically or poetically just so it is edible for the majority because real-life police brutality and atrocities committed against the marginalised have none of the above.