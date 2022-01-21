SC Refuses to Consider Plea Seeking Censorship of Kangana Ranaut's Posts

The Supreme Court refused to consider a plea that sought the censorship of actor Kangana Ranaut’s social media posts. The petitioner Chanderjit Singh Chanderpal claimed he was ‘hurt’ by Ranaut’s post which alleged that “Sikh farmers were Khalistani terrorists.”

The Court maintained that it won’t entertain any third-party petitions about the same. The plea was being heard by Justices DY Chandrachud and Bela M Trivedi.

The petition alleged that Ranaut’s statements ‘intended to cause riots’ and hurt the religious statements of the Sikh community. The plea stated, “(It) upholds the genocide of 1984, means that Sikhs should be treated as a lower race like unwanted mosquitoes and they need a Guru like Mrs. Indira Gandhi when the Eternal Guru of the Sikhs is Guru Granth Sahibjee.”