Narendra Modi Repeatedly Praises Gandhi, Why Does Kangana Ranaut Hate Him?
Yeh Jo India Hai Na, it must decide who is right on Gandhi, Kangana or Modi?
Video Producer: Shohini Bose
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya
Yeh Jo India Hai Na... here we have a quiz for Kangana Ranaut. Here we go. Tell us, Kangana, who said these words?
"Many, like Bhagat Singh, gave their lives for the freedom struggle, and we salute them. But making the freedom struggle a 'Jan Andolan' – a People’s Revolution – was Gandhi’s unique idea."
Any answer, Kangana? It was Narendra Modi – at his famous Madison Square Garden speech in New York in September 2014.
Next question, who said this?
"In 1930, after the Dandi Salt Satyagraha, when TIME magazine declared Bapu, the 'Person of the Year', that’s when the world truly understood India’s freedom struggle. Gandhi did more than just oppose the British, he had a vision for how to fight them. He knew salt mattered to the common man and made it a weapon of mass civil disobedience, and that shook the British Raj."
Who said this, Kangana? Narendra Modi – at Dandi, in Gujarat, on 30 January 2019.
Dear Kangana, Why Do You Hate Gandhi So Much?
Breaking away from the quiz here, let’s ask Kangana this: when India’s prime minister has so much respect for Mahatma Gandhi, why do you hate him so much? Has the PM misunderstood the Father of the Nation? Is he wrong when he repeatedly praises Bapu in public speeches? Should India’s leaders pay more attention to your tweets on Gandhi?
But let’s move on to our next quiz question. Who said this?
"Gandhi was the focal point of India’s freedom struggle. He harnessed the power of the people to bring change. In programmes like our Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Digital India, India uses such people’s power, even today."
Kangana, sorry, this too was Modi – praising Gandhi at the United Nations General Assembly, in September 2018.
Our next question, who said this?
"Martin Luther King Jr and Nelson Mandela got their strength from Gandhi’s ideals, allowing them to lead millions to fight for equality."
Kangana, again it’s Modi – in his Mann Ki Baat, on 30 September 2018.
Dear Kangana, How Can You Choose Between Bose and Nehru?
Now, another break from our quiz and a query for Kangana: can a cricket fan choose between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli? Or a more serious one – between Bhagat Singh and Chandrashekhar Azad, Kangana, can you say whose sacrifice was greater? You can’t, right?
So, how were you able to choose so easily between Gandhi and Subhas Chandra Bose? Has Modi ever tried to pick between these two great men – Gandhi and Bose? No! Why? Because it's just not possible!
But anyway, let's get to the last question of our quiz, Kangana.
"The path Bapu showed us, cannot be wrong. He showed us the path of truth, non-violence, satyagraha, self-reliance and even today’s new India is being built on those ideals."
You would have guessed by now Kangana, that this too was Modi – speaking in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, in 2017.
Yeh Jo India Hai Na… it must decide. On Gandhi, the Mahatma, the Father of the Nation, on our beloved Bapu – WHO is right? Is Kangana Ranaut right or Narendra Modi?
