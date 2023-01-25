Suniel Shetty Pens a Heartfelt Note For Daughter Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot in an intimate ceremony among friends and family on 23 January.
Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul finally tied the knot on 23 January, after four years of dating. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony at Athiya's actor-father Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse, in the presence of their friends and family.
Taking to social media on 24 January, the new father-in-law, Suniel, penned a heartfelt note for his daughter and son-in-law.
Sharing a picture from the wedding, the Hera Pheri actor wrote in his note, "A hand to hold and a reason to believe because sometimes the right place is a person and the ingredients love and trust… congratulations and Godbless my bachchas (heart emoji) @athiyashetty @klrahul."
Here, take a look:
The wedding, which was a closely-knit affair, was attended by several known faces from Bollywood and the sports industry, including actor Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor, and cricketers Ishan Sharma and Varun Aaron.
As to reports, the Shetty family will host a grand reception in Mumbai after the IPL season ends.
Topics: Athiya Shetty KL Rahul Suniel Shetty
