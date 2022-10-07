SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' Joins Oscar 2023; Enters Nomination Race in 14 Categories
'RRR' stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's epic-factasy RRR, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn is going places. The film which has already gained popularity in the West, is poised to make a big impression at the upcoming 95th Academy Awards.
The makers of the film issued an official statement on Twitter on 6 October, confirming that they've applied to "the Academy for Oscar consideration in general category".
The statement read, "We are honoured that RRR's overwhelming success represented Indian Cinema on the global stage by creating milestones at the worldwide box-office and uniting film buffs across the world by transcending linguistic and cultural barriers. We're grateful to each and every one who loved our film and cheered us over the past few months. You made this journey possible."
"We applied to The Academy for Oscars consideration in the general category. We wish our RRR family the best and thank them from the bottom of our hearts for making this possible. Here's to continuing to win hearts and entertain audiences worldwide," the statement further read.
The confirmation post by the makers quickly went viral on social media, as fans showed their appreciation of the latest development. Earlier in September, several RRR fans were disappointed when Gujarati film Chhello Show was chosen as India's official entry to Oscars 2023.
This is not it. The makers have submitted the magnum opus for nomination in 14 other major categories including Best Director - SS Rajamouli; Best Actor NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan; Best Supporting Actor - Ajay Devgn; Best Supporting Actress - Alia Bhatt; Best Original Song - Naatu Naatu; Best Visual Effects V. Srinivas Mohan (VFX Supervisor) among others.
Rajamouli's son, SS Karthikeya quote tweeted a post showcasing the "all category" nomination details of the film. The original post was tweeted by film critic Courtney Howard.
RRR made its worldwide theatrical premiere on 24 March 2022, in five different languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and cinema
Topics: SS Rajamouli RRR
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.