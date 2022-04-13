Rajamouli on Why Ram Charan Seemingly Has More Screen Time Than Jr NTR in ‘RRR'

Ram Charan and Jr NTR Address Claims About Their Screen Time in ‘RRR'

When asked if he walked away with the accolades for RRR, Ram Charan had said, “No ma’am, I don’t believe that at all. Not even for a second. We both have excelled beautifully and Tarak (Jr NTR) was fantastic. I don’t think I’ve enjoyed working in a film as much as RRR. What I take back from RRR is my journey with Bheem, my journey with Tarak. I shall never ever forget. Thank you Rajamouli garu for giving me that opportunity. I’ll love him (Tarak) to bits, and it’ll always remain the same.”

Jr NTR was also quoted by IANS earlier as saying, “No insecurities involved. We both compliment each other beautifully. While there are scenes elevating one hero at one time, Rajamouli had placed another elevation scene for the other.”

Within two weeks of its release (on 25 March), RRR became the third Indian film ever to earn more than Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office following Dangal and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. In SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Ram Charan and Jr NTR play the roles of Alluri Sitaram Raju and Komaram Bheem in a fictional tale.