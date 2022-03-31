Alia Bhatt Reacts to Rumours of Being Upset With 'RRR' Team
There were rumours that Alia Bhatt
Rumours were abuzz that Alia Bhatt is upset with the director, SS Rajamouli, and the team of RRR for having limited screen time. The rumours were further fuelled after Alia deleted some RRR-related posts from her Instagram handle.
Now, Alia took to Instagram Stories to clear the air and rubbish all speculations. "In today’s randomness I’ve heard that I apparently deleted my RRR posts because I’m upset with the team. I sincerely request everyone not to make assumptions based on something as random as an Instagram grid. I ALWAYS realign old video posts from my profile grid because I prefer it to look less cluttered", she wrote.
The actor added, "I am eternally grateful that I got to be a part of the world of RRR. I loved playing Sita, I loved being directed by Rajamouli Sir, I loved working with Tarak and Charan- I loved every single thing about my experience on this film."
Alia also wrote that she has taken time out to clarify it as the team has put years of effort and energy to bring RRR to life. Her note concluded, “The only reason I’m bothering to clarify this is because Rajamouli Sir and the team have put in years of effort and energy to bring this beautiful film to life and I refuse to let any misinformation around the film and experience slide."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.