RRR Crew Including Alia & Ajay Urge Citizens To Get Vaccinated

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli and the lead actors of his upcoming film RRR collaborated for a video wherein the urged the public to get vaccinated and not fall victim to misinformation. While Alia Bhatt speaks in Telegu, Ajay Devgn speaks in Hindi. Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Rajamouli speak in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam respectively. The video emphasizes the importance of wearing masks and staying inside.

Alia talked about the urgency of the situation as the second COVID wave continues to affect India, with cases on the rise everyday. "Do not trust misconceptions about the vaccine. Encourage your friends and family members to get the COVID vaccine," Ajay Devgn said. The actors reiterated the importance of getting vaccinated and encouraged everyone to come together to present an united front against the virus.