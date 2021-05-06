RRR Crew Including Alia & Ajay Urge Citizens To Get Vaccinated
They emphasized on the importance of masking and vaccination in the video
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli and the lead actors of his upcoming film RRR collaborated for a video wherein the urged the public to get vaccinated and not fall victim to misinformation. While Alia Bhatt speaks in Telegu, Ajay Devgn speaks in Hindi. Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Rajamouli speak in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam respectively. The video emphasizes the importance of wearing masks and staying inside.
Alia talked about the urgency of the situation as the second COVID wave continues to affect India, with cases on the rise everyday. "Do not trust misconceptions about the vaccine. Encourage your friends and family members to get the COVID vaccine," Ajay Devgn said. The actors reiterated the importance of getting vaccinated and encouraged everyone to come together to present an united front against the virus.
SS Rajamouli shared the video on social media and wrote, "Wear a mask and get vaccinated when available! Let’s #StandTogether to stop the spread and save the country from #COVID19." All of the stars in the video shared the video as well.
The film RRR is a Telugu period drama which is currently scheduled for an October release. It follows a fictitious story about two legendary Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (NTR Jr) and their fight against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.