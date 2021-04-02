RRR: Ajay Devgn's First Look Revealed on His 52nd Birthday
'He derives strength from empowering his people,' director SS Rajamouli tweeted
On Ajay Devgn's 52nd birthday, director SS Rajamouli revealed his first look in Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) in the form of a motion poster. Sharing the video, the film’s official handle tweeted, "Empowering his people is his defining characteristic. His strength lies in his emotion. Presenting the poweRRRful avatar of @ajaydevgn in #RRRMovie.” And a powerful avatar it is.
Rajamouli shared the video on social media, and wrote, "LOAD... AIM... SHOOT... He derives strength from empowering his people! Presenting @AjayDevgn."
The Singham actor thanked director Rajamouli for the opportunity, in his reply, "Load. Aim. Shoot. Thank you @ssrajamouli for envisioning me in such an exciting and powerful character."
The motion poster starts with an aerial view which then reveals Devgn surrounded by armed men as a repeating voice-over says, "Load, aim, shoot." He is bleeding from the forehead and looks rugged but unbothered.
Co-stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan Tej extended their wishes. Remarking that Devgn's character has set out to 'empower his people', Ram Charan tweeted, "He is a man on the mission to empower his people. Strong, emotional and inspirational, he's going to make a mark! @ajaydevgn Sir it was a great experience having you in @RRRMovie."
"He will ensure that all his men hit the bullseye! Meet @ajaydevgn in an avataRRR as never seen before!" wrote NTR Jr who plays Komaram Bheem in the movie.
The Telugu period action drama is a fictional story about freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. It is scheduled to release on 13 October 2021, and also stars Alia Bhatt as Sita.
