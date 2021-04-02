RRR: Ajay Devgn's First Look Revealed on His 52nd Birthday

Co-stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan Tej extended their wishes. Remarking that Devgn's character has set out to 'empower his people', Ram Charan tweeted, "He is a man on the mission to empower his people. Strong, emotional and inspirational, he's going to make a mark! @ajaydevgn Sir it was a great experience having you in @RRRMovie."

"He will ensure that all his men hit the bullseye! Meet @ajaydevgn in an avataRRR as never seen before!" wrote NTR Jr who plays Komaram Bheem in the movie.

The Telugu period action drama is a fictional story about freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. It is scheduled to release on 13 October 2021, and also stars Alia Bhatt as Sita.