Speaking up for Rhea Is Not Disrespecting SSR: Radhika Madan
Radhika Madan says her heart breaks seeing Rhea treated inhumanely after Sushant's demise.
Radhika Madan is the latest celebrity to come out in support of Rhea Chakraborty. She took to Instagram to speak about how standing up for Rhea does not mean undermining Sushant Singh Rajput's right to justice.
Radhika wrote, "When we speak up for Rhea, we're not disrespecting SSR. We're not undermining SSR's right to get justice. We're NOT asking to stop the investigation about Rhea's involvement. We're only upholding the fact that like everyone else she deserves a shot at fair trial. We're only against the godi media trials and hounding she is being subjected to even before the investigation agencies have completed their work".
Radhika also cited an instance about how the media has a direct impact on the public. She posted two photos, one of a news channel referring to Rhea as a practitioner of 'black magic' and the other a poster of Rhea made by the public, referring to her as 'r***i".
Radhika went on to write about how she looked up to Sushant when she was transitioning from TV to movies and how it breaks her heart to see Rhea having to undergo such vilification after his tragic demise. "Sushant was the one who I looked upto while I was transitioning from Television to Movies. He was the one who inspired me to take that step and it breaks my heart when I think of him. Of course I want Justice for him but it also breaks my heart to see another person being treated so inhumanely when she has not even been convicted yet.
For all those people celebrating that justice has been served to Sushant by Rhea's arrest..let me tell you that she has NOT been arrested for the charges imposed on her by the Media or by Sushant's lawyer . The justice is yet to be served and I hope it is served with all fairness".
Some time back, Anurag Kashyap also took to social media to write that the film industry was quiet so far out of respect for Sushant. He also wrote that their very knowledge of the late actor has prompted the industry to come together and stand with Rhea because "it has gone too far".
Following Rhea's arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau, a number of Bollywood celebrities came to her support.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.