Speaking up for Rhea Is Not Disrespecting SSR: Radhika Madan

Radhika also cited an instance about how the media has a direct impact on the public. She posted two photos, one of a news channel referring to Rhea as a practitioner of 'black magic' and the other a poster of Rhea made by the public, referring to her as 'r***i".

Radhika went on to write about how she looked up to Sushant when she was transitioning from TV to movies and how it breaks her heart to see Rhea having to undergo such vilification after his tragic demise. "Sushant was the one who I looked upto while I was transitioning from Television to Movies. He was the one who inspired me to take that step and it breaks my heart when I think of him. Of course I want Justice for him but it also breaks my heart to see another person being treated so inhumanely when she has not even been convicted yet.

For all those people celebrating that justice has been served to Sushant by Rhea's arrest..let me tell you that she has NOT been arrested for the charges imposed on her by the Media or by Sushant's lawyer . The justice is yet to be served and I hope it is served with all fairness".

Some time back, Anurag Kashyap also took to social media to write that the film industry was quiet so far out of respect for Sushant. He also wrote that their very knowledge of the late actor has prompted the industry to come together and stand with Rhea because "it has gone too far".

Following Rhea's arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau, a number of Bollywood celebrities came to her support.