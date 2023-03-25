Sonam Kapoor Celebrates Mother's Birthday With Adorable Pictures Of Her, Vayu
The actor also penned a heartfelt note where she wrote, " I will forever feel like a child in your presence".
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently took to social media to celebrate her mother Sunita Kapoor's birthday. In a heartwarming post, Sonam shared a few adorable pictures of her mother with her grandson Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, whom she gave birth to in August last year.
The post also included a sweet message where Sonam expressed her love and gratitude towards her mother.
She wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday Mama, love you the most. Nothing beats your hug, sitting in your lap and surrounded by your love and care. I will forever feel like a child in your presence and I’m so grateful for that. Love you mama"
One of the pictures shared by Sonam featured Sunita holding her grandson Vayu in her arms, just like she held a little Sonam in her arms in another picture. The picture perfectly captured the beautiful bond between a grandmother and her grandson. The love and warmth in Sunita's eyes were evident, and it was clear that Vayu had found a special place in her heart.
In the post, Sonam referred to her mother as 'best nani', which is a testament to the special relationship between Sunita and her grandson. Sonam went on to express her gratitude towards her mother for the love, care, and support she has always received from her. She mentioned that nothing beats her mother's hug, and she will forever feel like a child in her mother's presence.
At midnight, Anil Kapoor also took to Instagram to celebrate his wife's birthday. Sharing some throwback pictures of the couple, the veteran actor wrote, "My biggest blessing was born today…my beautiful wife! Sunita, life with you has been nothing short of a dream. A dream that I'm lucky enough to live each day! Thank you for being my dream and my dream partner/friend/wife/girl, always and forever... Happy Birthday my love!"
Take a look:
