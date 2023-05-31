Sidharth Malhotra Is ‘Fulfilling Husband Duties’ for Kiara Advani in Japan

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently jetted off to Japan for a vacation. Although the couple didn't share many pictures from their trip, Sidharth gave us a sneak peek into how he spent his holiday with Kiara.
Taking to Instagram, the Shershaah actor shared a picture of himself crossing the street while carrying multiple bags on his shoulder.
Tagging Kiara in the post, Sidharth hilariously wrote, "Fulfilling husband duties, one bag at a time!"
Kiara replied to his story saying, "Making sure he works out! #SidFit."
Here, have a look at their funny exchange:
In another picture, Sidharth can be seen hogging on a burger as he writes, "A quick bite before we get 'bag' to work. Thank you for the treat @kiaraaliadvani."
Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot earlier this year in an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. The couple first met at the wrap-up party of Kiara's 2018 film Lust Stories.
