Sidharth Malhotra Is ‘Fulfilling Husband Duties’ for Kiara Advani in Japan

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently jetted off to Japan for a holiday.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Sidharth Malhotra Is 'Fulfilling Husband Duties' for Kiara Advani in Japan
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently jetted off to Japan for a vacation. Although the couple didn't share many pictures from their trip, Sidharth gave us a sneak peek into how he spent his holiday with Kiara.

Taking to Instagram, the Shershaah actor shared a picture of himself crossing the street while carrying multiple bags on his shoulder.

Tagging Kiara in the post, Sidharth hilariously wrote, "Fulfilling husband duties, one bag at a time!"

Kiara replied to his story saying, "Making sure he works out! #SidFit."

Here, have a look at their funny exchange:

In another picture, Sidharth can be seen hogging on a burger as he writes, "A quick bite before we get 'bag' to work. Thank you for the treat @kiaraaliadvani."

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot earlier this year in an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. The couple first met at the wrap-up party of Kiara's 2018 film Lust Stories.

