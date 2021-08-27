Made a Mistake: Shilpa Shetty Shares Cryptic Post Amid Raj Kundra's Arrest
Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested in a porn films case.
Actor Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram on Thursday to post a cryptic note on making mistakes. Shilpa shared an excerpt from a book that had a quote by Sophia Loren - "Mistakes are the part of the dues one pays for a full life."
Talking about mistakes, the book further stated, "We can't make our lives interesting without making a few mistakes here and there. We hope that they won't be dangerous mistakes or mistakes that hurt other people. But there will be mistakes."
"We can see our mistakes as things we'd like to forget or as our most interesting, challenging and stimulating experiences. Not because of the mistakes themselves but because of what we learned from them I'm going to make mistakes, I will forgive myself and learn from them", it concluded.
Shilpa added an animated sticker that read, "I made a mistake but it's ok".
Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra is in police custody in a case related to creation and publication of pornographic material. After taking a break, Shilpa returned to Super Dancer 4 as one of the judges.
