Porn Films Case: HC Grants Interim Protection From Arrest to Raj Kundra

In his bail application, Kundra has stated that there is no material to show his involvement in the case. He also claimed that there's also no obscenity in the evidence the police alleged to have seized. The Mumbai Police had alleged that the videos seized during investigation show that pornographic content, uploaded on Hotshots app, was linked to Kundra’s company.

Opposing his bail plea, the Mumbai Police had stated that if he and his associate Ryan Thorpe were released they might commit similar offences again. The police had also said that Kundra is a British citizen and may flee the country if released on bail.