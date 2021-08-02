We Don’t Deserve a Media Trial: Shilpa Shetty Breaks Silence on Raj Kundra Case
Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested on 19 July for alleged connection to a pornography case.
Shilpa Shetty had recently filed a defamation suit against media personnel and outlets, Facebook, and Instagram accusing them of ‘maligning her image’ in the coverage of her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest.
On Monday afternoon, Shilpa Shetty broke her silence on the matter of Kundra's arrest, and posted a statement on social media requesting everyone to let the law take its course.
The statement reads, “Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/ questions posed…not only to me but also to my family.”
“MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue t refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf.”
Asking everyone to respect her and her family’s right to privacy, she added that she has full faith in the Indian judiciary.
“Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity “Never complain, never explain”. All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary. As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies,” she wrote.
“But, till then I humbly request you – especially as a MOTHER – to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same.”Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Actor
“I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times,” she wrote, adding, “We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate! With Positivity and Gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra.”
Raj Kundra was arrested on 19 July for alleged involvement in the creation and publication of pornographic material. In the trial for Shilpa Shetty’s defamation case, the Court issued an interim relief against three of 29 respondents.
Recently, filmmaker Hansal Mehta had also defended Shilpa Shetty. He tweeted, “If you cannot stand up for her at least leave Shilpa Shetty alone and let the law decide? Allow her some dignity and privacy. It is unfortunate that people in public life ultimately are left to fend for themselves and are proclaimed guilty even before justice is meted out.”
