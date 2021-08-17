Shilpa Shetty Returns to Super Dancer 4 to a Warm Welcome by the Team: Report

Producer Ranjeet Thakur told Indian Express, “She is our judge and she is here to stay.” A source also told the publication that the team wanted to get the actor back but she needed to take a break. “The makers had been in constant touch with her and only recently she decided that she was ready to make a comeback. Shilpa wants to get back to work not just for her kids and family but also for her own sanity,” the source said.

The source added that Shilpa Shetty was welcomed by the Super Dancer team and that “made her quite emotional in the morning.” A source also told Times of India, “Shilpa has judged the show since it started in its first season in 2016. The makers were waiting for her to return and did not want to get another celeb in her place.” Shilpa Shetty is part of the show as a judge with Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, co-judge Anurag Basu had said that they ‘miss Shilpa on set’ since the entire team is like a big family. “We miss Shilpa a lot on set. There’s a bonding between all of us, who’re a part of the show, and which also includes people behind the scene and the choreographers. We’re a small family and when one person isn’t around, then bahut mushkil hota hai (it’s very difficult),” Basu said.

In Shilpa Shetty’s absence, several celebrities appeared as guest judges on Super Dancer 4 including Sonali Bendre and Karisma Kapoor.