'Pathaan Became a Phenomenon': Kriti, Kartik on Pushing 'Shehzada' Release

and 's new film, is all set to release on Friday, 17 February. The family entertainer is adapted from the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The stars of the film caught up with The Quint to talk about the audiences' love for masala entertainers, the pressures of adapting films from the south, and discussed the challenges of working in the film industry.
Kriti also spoke about how she reacts to rumours about her professional or personal life in the media, stating:
"Public memory is very short. Things that are creating a buzz right now will die down. I choose not to react mostly, especially because it gives it more heed for no reason. But sometimes when I feel like it’s affecting my family, or it's crossing a boundary when it comes to my dignity, respect or whatever that’s when I put my foot down and react. But I try and keep the reaction as light as possible. "Kriti Sanon, Actor
Kartik opened up about how he tires to be 'careful' while choosing films, he said:
We earlier didn’t have any options, but now we do. And now that we have options – I have been careful. Sometimes that works and sometimes it doesn’t. But thankfully, mostly my films have worked.Kartik Aaryan, Actor
Kriti also spoke about who she thought was the shehzada of Bollywood, while Kartik revealed how Pathaan’s release impacted the release of Shehzada.
