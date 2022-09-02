Sidharth Shukla Death Anniversary: Shefali Jariwala, Kushal Tandon Remember Him

Shefali who was also a part of Bigg Boss 13 and had dated Shukla for a brief period, also remembered him on his first death anniversary. In an interview with the Times of India, she shared, "It’s sad that he is not with us anymore, but he still lives in our hearts and memories. His fandom is so huge that we constantly see him through his fans on social media."

"They keep putting up his pictures and videos, which make us feel that he is still around us. Sidharth won many hearts with the good work that he has done. It’s very difficult to imagine that he is not here, and sometimes I go blank just thinking about it, because I still haven’t come to terms with it," Shefali added.

She further shared, “I have not had an opportunity to work with him, but I have known him since our college days, which is 20 years. One thing about him is that he never changed in all these years. He was always fun-loving, dynamic, charming and a largehearted guy, and he loved his friends a lot. He was a yaaron ka yaar.”