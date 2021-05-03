Not Every Violence Is Physical: Shefali Jariwala On Her Divorce
Shefali married Harmeet in 2004 and the duo parted ways in 2009 on an ugly note.
Actor Shefali Jariwala has opened up about her divorce from Harmeet Singh of composer duo Meet Brothers. In an interview with Times Now, Shefali said that she was facing mental harassment in her first marriage.
Shefali married Harmeet in 2004 and the duo parted ways in 2009 on an ugly note. Back then, Shefali Jariwala had reportedly accused Harmeet Singh of domestic violence while filing for divorce.
Speaking to the publication Shefali, who is now married to Parag Tyagi, said,
"It is important to understand that you are not being appreciated. Not every kind of violence is physical. There is a lot of mental violence that also happens and you are very unhappy in your life."
Shefali added that she could take the big step in her life because she was financially independent. "One of the reasons I could take the step was because I was independent. I was making my own money. The biggest fear in our country is of the society. Divorce is considered to be taboo but the way I have been raised, is to not really care about society but just do what we feel is right", she told Times Now.
Shefali became popular with the 2002 track Kaanta Laga. She has also been a part of Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra's film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.
