‘Proud of Your Strength’: Shatrughan Sinha Writes for Sonakshi on Her 36th B'day

Sonakshi Sinha celebrates her 36th birthday on 2 June. On the special occasion, 'proud father' Shatrughan Sinha took to Twitter to wish his daughter and praise her for her achievements.
Sharing a bunch of throwback pictures from the actor's childhood days, Shatrughan penned a heartwarming note for her.
He tweeted, "How beautiful times have gone by. On this great & auspicious day loads of love for the apple of our eye, for another wonderful year of fun, entertainment & great achievements. We are all so very proud of your strength & everything you have accomplished."
"Especially the milestone you have created with Dahaad which is the talk of the town today & one of the most wonderful films which adds another feather to your body of work, recently released on amazing Amazon Prime Video. You shall always remain very special to us. May your special day bring abundance of happiness, joy & lots of love today & everyday. Happy great day! God Bless," Shatrughan added to his Twitter thread.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi made her OTT debut with Amazon Prime Video's Dahaad in May. The actor plays a lower-caste cop in the eight-episode series. The show also stars Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles. It is directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi.
