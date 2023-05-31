ADVERTISEMENT

Sonakshi Sinha Gives Fans a Sneak Peek Into Her New Sea-Facing Flat in Mumbai

"Doing up a house is NOT easy", Sonakshi Sinha wrote on Instagram.

Dahaad actor Sonakshi Sinha is "adulting hard" as she recently moved into her new sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. The actor took to Instagram on 30 May to give her fans a sneak peek into her high-rise flat in the city.

In the pictures, the house has a huge balcony that overlooks a lovely view of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The flat also had a wooden ceiling.

Sonakshi captioned her post, "Adulting - HARD!!!! Head is swirling with plants and pots and lights and mattresses and plates and cushions and chairs and tables, forks and spoons, sinks and bins…. AAAARGH!!! Doing up a house is NOT easy!!!"

Here, have a look at her new house here:

Before buying her new apartment, Sonakshi used to live with her parents in Poonam Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha in their family bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu area.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's Dahaad. She will be next seen in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, co-starring Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal.

