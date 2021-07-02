Indian Idol 12: Shatrughan Sinha Reveals Why he Rejected 'Sholay'
Shatrughan Sinha and wife Poonam Sinha feature on Indian Idol 12 as guest judges in the latest episode.
Legendary actor Shatrughan Sinha and wife Poonam Sinha appeared on an episode of Indian Idol 12 as guest judges. During the episode Sinha talked about rejecting Sholay and the reason behind it.
Himesh Reshammiya, one of the judges on the singing reality show, lists out lesser known facts as trivia, about the Kaala Patthar actor. When Reshammiya asked Sinha why he rejected the superhit film Sholay, he attributed it to "human error".
"You can call it a human error. Ramesh Sippy saab used to make great films and he made Sholay, which became a blockbuster and was praised by world’s renowned filmmaker, Bharat Ratna and Oscar-winner late Satyajit Ray saab."Shatrughan Sinha, Actor
Sholay released in 1975 and starred Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, and Jaya Bhaduri in the lead. The film is one of Bollywood's highest earning films.
Sinha added, “During those times, I was continuously shooting for films, which had two heros and somehow, we can call it a human error or my dates were an issue, I couldn’t sign the film Sholay. I’m sad but happy at the same time as due to Sholay, national icon Amitabh Bachchan, who is my dear friend, got such a big break.”
“Certain rejections of films occur due to dates issues. Even Amitabh Bachchan wanted to do ‘Kali Charan’ but he couldn’t do it for a reason. It’s generic in nature, even Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sunny Deol must have rejected films for several reasons. It’s habitual, nature-wise.”Shatrughan Sinha, Actor
The special episode of Indian Idol Season 12, with Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha attending as guest judges, will air on Sony TV this weekend.
