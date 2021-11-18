‘I Don’t Think She Has a Clue’: Shashi Tharoor on Kangana’s ‘Bheek’ Remark

Shashi Tharoor Reacts to Vir Das 'Two Indias' Controversy

Tharoor also addressed the controversy surrounding Vir Das’ performance at the Kennedy Center in USA and said, “Let's be aware of what the foreign countries are saying about us, which in the past used to be a much more positive story and of late is not so.”

Vir Das performed a poem titled ‘Two Indias’ which many criticised for alleged “defamatory statements against India”. Some have also taken offence to the fact that Vir “insulted” India in another country. However, netizens have applauded Vir’s performance for talking about the country’s duality.

About Vir’s piece, Tharoor added, “And let's try and deal with the problems at home, if we solve the problems and the story will be better. To be honest, this business of massaging stories for propaganda, which is what the government and its acolytes seem to specialize in, will not resolve the actual substance of the issue.”

He also said, “As far as I'm concerned, it's the most patriotic thing you can do to criticize your government when it's going wrong.”