Neeraj Ghaywan & Others Criticise Chetan Bhagat's Take on Vir Das' 'Two Indias'
'I won’t go criticise India publicly on an international stage', Chetan Bhagat said in a dig at Vir Das.
Vir Das’ performance of his poem ‘Two Indias’ at the Kennedy Center in USA led to widespread outrage and even two complaints for alleged “derogatory statements against India.” On the other hand, several celebrities, journalists, and netizens have appreciated the poem for portraying the duality of India.
Writer Chetan Bhagat also took to social media to give his two cents about Das’ performance, without mentioning it by name, with a peculiar analogy. Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan and others on social media criticised Bhagat for his tweet, with many comparing it to a ‘log kya kahenge? (What will people say?)’ mentality.
Chetan Bhagat wrote, “I may fight or find many faults with my mother but I won’t go criticising her in the neighbours’ house. I may find a hundred things wrong with my country but I won’t go criticise it publicly on an international stage. Maybe it’s just me, but some things are just not done.”
Neeraj Ghaywan reacted to the tweet and wrote, “When you have abusive parents who gaslight you into believing ‘these lashes are for your own good,’ the only recourse left is to seek external help.”
Author-journalist Anna Vetticad wrote, "Children raped by relatives, women beaten up by husbands are told the same thing: "the neighbours should not find out." Even women of minority communities are told: "let's keep this within the community." This is an old argument used by oppressors & their supporters."
Another user commented, “Tell us again in whose house do the victims of violence and daily Bigotry live? If your answer is 'your neighbour's house', then you either have no idea what's actually happening in your neighborhood or were part of bringing in this horror into their lives in the first place.”
"Casually gloating about how "great" his upbringing is. Savarnas are all about coming from great households, while conspicuously concealing how toxic and shit are their familial bonds," journalist Bala G wrote.
Here are some of the other reactions to Chetan Bhagat's statement:
