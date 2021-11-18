Neeraj Ghaywan & Others Criticise Chetan Bhagat's Take on Vir Das' 'Two Indias'

Vir Das’ performance of his poem ‘Two Indias’ at the Kennedy Center in USA led to widespread outrage and even two complaints for alleged “derogatory statements against India.” On the other hand, several celebrities, journalists, and netizens have appreciated the poem for portraying the duality of India.

Writer Chetan Bhagat also took to social media to give his two cents about Das’ performance, without mentioning it by name, with a peculiar analogy. Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan and others on social media criticised Bhagat for his tweet, with many comparing it to a ‘log kya kahenge? (What will people say?)’ mentality.