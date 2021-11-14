DCW Chief Urges President Kovind to Take Back Kangana Ranaut's Padma Award

Alluding to the freedom struggle, Maliwal said that the nation got independence through ultimate sacrifices and martyrdom and that Ranaut's statement hurts the sentiment of millions of Indians.

Earlier, several politicians such as BJP's Varun Gandhi, Congress' Anand Sharma condemned the remark made by the actor and asked the president to take back her honour.

But this not the first that Ranaut has made such a statement. Even in her acceptance speech, which she put online, she said that she has constantly fought against the 'Khalistans' and 'Jihadis' and that the award will "shut the mouths of people who have criticised" her.