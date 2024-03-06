'Everyone Was In Depression': Rani Mukerji On How 'Pathaan' Turned Tides For YRF

Speaking about the shift in viewership during the pandemic Rani said, "Adi (Aditya Chopra) had these big films waiting to be released, but pandemic happened and they were stalled. The films had to sustain the cost incurred in their making and filmmakers were under tremendous pressure to release them on OTT. I saw my husband calm and composed. He said, these movies we made for theatres for audiences to enjoy so I will release them in theatres. He was offered huge money on OTT but he took a brave call and decided to wait. When these films were released, all flopped! The way the audience watched content around the pandemic and and post that changed overnight. ”