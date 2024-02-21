ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Dadasaheb Phalke IFF Awards Winners: SRK, Rani Crowned Best Actor & Actress

Shah Rukh Khan won the award for Jawan, while Rani Mukerji bagged Best Actress award for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 winners list has been declared. Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Nayanthara have bagged major awards. Shah Rukh received the Best Actor award for Jawan. Rani Mukerji and Nayanthara shared the Best Actress award for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Jawan respectively. Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga was given the Best Director award for Animal.

Take a look at the full list of winners:

Best Actor: Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan

Best Actress: Nayanthara, Jawan

Best Actress: Rani Mukerji, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Best Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal

Best Music Director: Anirudh Ravichander, Jawan

Best Playback Singer (Male): Varun Jain, Tere Vaste (Zara Hatke Zara Bachke)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao, Besharam Rang (Pathaan)

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Bobby Deol, Animal

Best Actress in a Television Series: Rupali Ganguly, Anupamaa

Best Actor in a Television Series: Neil Bhatt, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Television Series of the Year: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Best Actress in a Web Series: Karishma Tanna, Scoop

Outstanding Contribution to the Film Industry: Moushumi Chatterjee

Outstanding Contribution to the Music Industry: K.J. Yesudas

