Dadasaheb Phalke IFF Awards Winners: SRK, Rani Crowned Best Actor & Actress

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 winners list has been declared. Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Nayanthara have bagged major awards. Shah Rukh received the Best Actor award for Jawan. Rani Mukerji and Nayanthara shared the Best Actress award for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Jawan respectively. Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga was given the Best Director award for Animal.

Take a look at the full list of winners: