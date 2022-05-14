'Be Kind as an Actor': Shah Rukh Pens Note for Suhana Ahead of Her B'Wood Debut
The first look of Suhana Khan-starrer The Archies was out on 14 May
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of The Archies comics. The Netflix film also stars Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor.
The first look of the characters from The Archies was unveiled on 14 May. As the Bollywood industry came together to congratulate the cast, Shah Rukh Khan, too, took to social media to cheer for the kids. He wrote a moving note for Suhana also.
"Remember Suhana you are never going to be perfect... but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor... the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep... the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you... you have come a long way baby... but the road to people's heart is unending... stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light... Camera and Action!", Shah Rukh wrote.
He also congratulated the others by writing, "From renting the Archie’s Digest for 25 paise per day from book rental stores to see Zoya Akhtar make this come alive on screen….is just incredible. Wishing all the little ones the best as they take their first little steps into the most beautiful of professions".
