‘We Intend to Make Pathaan the Biggest Event Film of India’: Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand has said that he is ‘absolutely thrilled’ with how the Spain schedule of his upcoming film Pathaan turned out. He added that he wants to make Pathaan a film that is at par with ‘any film made anywhere in the world’.

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. Pictures of Shah Rukh and Deepika from the sets, while they were shooting for the film in Spain, had earlier surfaced online.