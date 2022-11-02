Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Anushka Sharma To Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood Wishes SRK
Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Bollywood wishes SRK as he turns a year older.
Shah Rukh Khan, who turns 57 today got an overwhelming number of wishes from the Bollywood film industry. From Anushka Sharma to Vicky Kaushal, everyone from the industry posted stories on his birthday. Many also began to share the teaser for his new film Pathaan and wished him luck for the film.
Vicky Kaushal was one of the first to wish the superstar on social media.
Ayushmann Khurrana also wished the King of Bollywood.
Anushka Sharma whose first film was with the Bollywood heartthrob also went on to wish him.
Ananya Panday also wished the Bollywood superstar, stating simply, "Happy Birthday @iamsrk."
Janhvi Kapoor also wrote, "Happy Birthday to the King."
Shah Rukh Khan, on the work front, will be seen in three movies after a long break. The movies are Jawaan, Dunki and Pathaan. He was last seen in a cameo role in Brahmastra.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Shah Rukh Khan SRK Shah rukh khan birthday
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.