Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Anushka Sharma To Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood Wishes SRK

Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Bollywood wishes SRK as he turns a year older.

Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Anushka Sharma To Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood Wishes SRK
Shah Rukh Khan, who turns 57 today got an overwhelming number of wishes from the Bollywood film industry. From Anushka Sharma to Vicky Kaushal, everyone from the industry posted stories on his birthday. Many also began to share the teaser for his new film Pathaan and wished him luck for the film.

Vicky Kaushal was one of the first to wish the superstar on social media.

Ayushmann Khurrana also wished the King of Bollywood.

Anushka Sharma whose first film was with the Bollywood heartthrob also went on to wish him.

Rajkummar Rao on the other hand posted the Pathaan teaser and wished King Khan.

Ananya Panday also wished the Bollywood superstar, stating simply, "Happy Birthday @iamsrk."

Janhvi Kapoor also wrote, "Happy Birthday to the King."

Shah Rukh Khan, on the work front, will be seen in three movies after a long break. The movies are Jawaan, Dunki and Pathaan. He was last seen in a cameo role in Brahmastra.  

