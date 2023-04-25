Shah Rukh Khan Arrives in Kashmir For 'Dunki' Shoot? Watch This Viral Video

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming film, Dunki, reportedly landed in Kashmir in on Tuesday, 25 April. The actor was spotted at a private airport in last night, flying out of the city.
As per reports, Shah Rukh will shoot a sequence for the Rajkumar Hirani directorial in the valley. Several photos and videos of the Pathaan actor reportedly arriving in Kashmir are currently doing the rounds on the internet.
In one of the videos, Shah Rukh can be seen getting out of a black car as he is welcomed with several bouquets of flowers by the locals.
Watch the video here.
In another video, the Main Hoon Na star can be seen walking alongside a woman and his team. He's wearing a black attire with an off-white scarf around his neck.
Here, take a look:
Dunki marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh, director Rajkumar, and co-star Taapsee Pannu. As per reports, the film's plot follows the story of a Punjabi boy who immigrates to Canada. The theme of Dunki is reportedly about immigration across borders.
Dunki is expected to hit the silver screens in December 2023.
