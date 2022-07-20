Shah Rukh Khan Poses With Chefs Amid Shooting for 'Dunki' in London; See Pic
Shah Rukh Khan has 'Dunki', 'Pathaan', and 'Jawan' lined up for release.
Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his return to the big screen with multiple releases, including Dunki and Pathaan. He is shooting for the latter in London and a picture of the actor has surfaced on the Internet wherein he can be seen standing with two chefs.
One of the chefs shared the photos on Instagram with a quote from Om Shanti Om as the caption, “Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho … to puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai (They say that the entire universe tries to help you get something you truly wish for).” He also shared a photo with the actor from 2017.
In the photos, Shah Rukh can be seen in casuals and he completed the outfit with dark shades. Earlier, some photos of Shah Rukh from the sets of Dunki had gone viral. He was wearing a plaid shirt and was sporting a messy hairstyle.
Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu. Shah Rukh also has Pathaan and Jawan lined up for release. SRK and Gauri Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment has also co-produced the Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah-starrer Darlings.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.