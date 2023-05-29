ADVERTISEMENT

Sara Ali Khan Met This Famous Hollywood Actor At Cannes Film Festival

Sara Ali Khan made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival in a lehenga.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Sara Ali Khan Met This Famous Hollywood Actor At Cannes Film Festival
Sara Ali Khan who is currently gearing up for the release of her new film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke recently revealed more about her experience at the Cannes Film Festival. The actor attended the festival and said that she met some famous personalities. One of the actors she met at Cannes was, none other than, Leonardo DiCaprio. 

DiCaprio attended the Cannes Film Festival for the highly anticipated premiere of his film Killers of the Flower Moon. The film is directed by Martin Scorsese and also features Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Brendan Fraser and others.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan made her Cannes Film Festival debut in May. The actor wore a stunning lehenga for her red carpet debut. She also wore fusion saree for one of the events.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Sara was last seen in the film Gaslight.

Topics:  Sara Ali Khan   Cannes 2023 

