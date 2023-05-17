In Pics: Sara Ali Khan Makes Her Debut at Cannes In a Stunning Lehenga

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share some stunning pictures from her Cannes debut. The actor captioned the post, "You Cannes do it.” Sara opted for a pastel blouse with silver embellishment details. The design was by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Sara is in Cannes as a guest of the Red Sea Film Festival and Vanity Fair and will attend a gala celebration of global female artistes.