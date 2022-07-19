Koffee With Karan Ep 3 Teaser: Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth 'Take KJo's Case'

The clip also gives glimpses into Akshay and Samantha dancing together, their rapid-fire round and more. Akshay also revealed that he would 'pay for Chris Rock's funeral' if he made a joke about his wife, author Twinkle Khanna.

Karan's question was seemingly a reference to the Oscars 2022 ceremony when Will Smith hit comedian Chris Rock for a insensitive 'joke' about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's medical condition.

Karan had earlier told India Today that he decided to invite Akshay and Samantha together because of a Ormax survey. He had said, "So, a survey came in from Ormax where Samantha was leading as the number one pan-India star. And, in that same survey, Akshay Kumar was the only Hindi star who made it to the list."