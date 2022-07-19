Koffee With Karan Ep 3 Teaser: Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth 'Take KJo's Case'
Akshay Kumar also reveals what he would do if Chris Rock made a joke about his wife Twinkle Khanna.
Karan Johar has shared the promo for the third episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 with Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as guests.
When Karan brings up Samantha's marriage, she says, "You are the reason for unhappy marriages," and Akshay chimes in, "Mereko mil gaya hai ek jodidaar. (I've found a partner) Today, we're both going to take your case."
Karan Johar captioned the post, "Heart of gold and a dash of sexy & bold - my two new guests on the Koffee couch are bringing the heat this Thursday in an all new episode of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 only on Disney+ Hotstar."
The clip also gives glimpses into Akshay and Samantha dancing together, their rapid-fire round and more. Akshay also revealed that he would 'pay for Chris Rock's funeral' if he made a joke about his wife, author Twinkle Khanna.
Karan's question was seemingly a reference to the Oscars 2022 ceremony when Will Smith hit comedian Chris Rock for a insensitive 'joke' about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's medical condition.
Karan had earlier told India Today that he decided to invite Akshay and Samantha together because of a Ormax survey. He had said, "So, a survey came in from Ormax where Samantha was leading as the number one pan-India star. And, in that same survey, Akshay Kumar was the only Hindi star who made it to the list."
"The rest were all stars from South cinema. So, I thought it would be interesting to get one top star from one cinema and the other together to see the dynamics. They don’t know each other and they are not friends. They are just professional acquaintances and it was a great show. It was a great episode with a lot of entertainment and fun!"Karan Johar to India Today
In previous episodes of season 7 of Koffee With Karan, actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, and actors Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have graced the couch.
The show's trailer had also revealed that Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor; Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor will be part of the show's upcoming episodes.
