ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Salman Khan Receives Threat Letter, Mumbai Police Begin Probe

Salman Khan's father Salim Khan also received an anonymous threat letter, the Mumbai Police said

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Celebrities
1 min read
Actor Salman Khan Receives Threat Letter, Mumbai Police Begin Probe
i

Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan received an anonymous threat letter, the Mumbai Police said on Sunday, 5 June. An investigation has been launched into the same, the cops added.

"Salim Khan follows a morning routine where he goes for a walk on the promenade accompanied by his security personnel. There's a location where he typically takes a break. A chit had been left behind on a bench," Times of India quoted a police official saying. Salim then registered an FIR under IPC section 506-II (Criminal intimidation).

ADVERTISEMENT

Salman was in Abu Dhabi for the IIFA 2022 and returned to Mumbai on Sunday.

The threat letter comes barely a few days after Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in his village in Punjab's Mansa district.

Lawrence Bishnoi, an accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder, had had allegedly issued a threat to Salman Khan in 2018. Bishnoi is lodged in Tihar Jail, and is being questioned over Moose Wala's death.

Also Read

From Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar: Only Bollywood Heroes Are 'Forever Young'

From Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar: Only Bollywood Heroes Are 'Forever Young'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×