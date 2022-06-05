Actor Salman Khan Receives Threat Letter, Mumbai Police Begin Probe
Salman Khan's father Salim Khan also received an anonymous threat letter, the Mumbai Police said
Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan received an anonymous threat letter, the Mumbai Police said on Sunday, 5 June. An investigation has been launched into the same, the cops added.
"Salim Khan follows a morning routine where he goes for a walk on the promenade accompanied by his security personnel. There's a location where he typically takes a break. A chit had been left behind on a bench," Times of India quoted a police official saying. Salim then registered an FIR under IPC section 506-II (Criminal intimidation).
Salman was in Abu Dhabi for the IIFA 2022 and returned to Mumbai on Sunday.
The threat letter comes barely a few days after Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in his village in Punjab's Mansa district.
Lawrence Bishnoi, an accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder, had had allegedly issued a threat to Salman Khan in 2018. Bishnoi is lodged in Tihar Jail, and is being questioned over Moose Wala's death.
