Saba Ali Khan Reacts to Remarks on Saif-Kareena's Second Child's Name
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have reportedly named their second son Jehangir.
In her recently-launched book 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible', Kareena reportedly calls her second son Jehangir in a caption, meaning that Jeh is more of a nickname. Even though Saif Ali Khan and Kareena haven't shown the world the child's face, Randhir Kapoor recently revealed the couple has named him Jeh.
Ever since news of Jehangir started doing the rounds, social media has been busy discussing the baby's name. Now, Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of one of the reports claiming that the baby’s actual name is Jehangir. She wrote alongside, “Jeh… JAAN.” She also wrote, “What’s in a name? Love… live and let it be. Children are God’s blessings.”
Saba shared another screenshot of the many praises that the name has been receiving.
Kareena and Saif welcomed Jeh in February this year. Earlier, Kareena had said that she and Saif will not be disclosing their second son's name, having been subjected to nasty trolling following Taimur's birth. In an interview the actor had shared, "The night before I was going to the hospital, Saif asked me, ‘If it’s a boy, are you sure you want to do this? Let’s change the name and call him Faiz. It’s more poetic and romantic.’ And I was like, no. If it’s a boy, I want my son to be a fighter. Taimur means ‘iron’ and I will produce Iron Man. I am proud to name him Taimur”.
