Saba Ali Khan Reacts to Remarks on Saif-Kareena's Second Child's Name

In her recently-launched book 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible', Kareena reportedly calls her second son Jehangir in a caption, meaning that Jeh is more of a nickname. Even though Saif Ali Khan and Kareena haven't shown the world the child's face, Randhir Kapoor recently revealed the couple has named him Jeh.

Ever since news of Jehangir started doing the rounds, social media has been busy discussing the baby's name. Now, Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of one of the reports claiming that the baby’s actual name is Jehangir. She wrote alongside, “Jeh… JAAN.” She also wrote, “What’s in a name? Love… live and let it be. Children are God’s blessings.”