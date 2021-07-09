Randhir Kapoor Reveals Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Son's Name

When Randhir was asked about when the name was finalised, he told ETimes, "We finalised it about a week ago."

Saif Ali Khan had announced the baby's birth in a statement on social media, which read, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support."

Kareena, today, also revealed that her book 'Pregnancy Bible' was available for purchase. She'd announced the book on Taimur's birthday in 2020. "This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies," she said.