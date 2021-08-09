Kareena Kapoor Speaks About Notions Surrounding Sex During Pregnancy
Kareena Kapoor speaks to Karan Johar about her book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible.
Kareena Kapoor, who has two sons Taimur and Jeh, got candid about her pregnancy in a chat with Karan Johar on Monday as she launched her debut book, 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible'. Karan asked Kareena about the notions surrounding sex during a woman's pregnancy.
“You yourself spoke about how you lost your sex drive and your husband was very understanding through those days. What are the notions that surround sex life during a woman’s pregnancy and what does a woman feel herself?” Karan asked Kareena. To which Kareena replied that it's very important to have a supportive husband during such a time.
“People just feel like… When you are pregnant, they don’t realise the kind of moods, emotions, feelings, what you actually feel about yourself. That’s so important. Some days, I would feel super amazing and sexy, and feel ‘oh my God, I am looking so hot with this belly’ and I feel amazing, and I would tell Saif that or he would say, ‘You are looking beautiful’,” the actor said, adding that Saif Ali Khan was there with her throughout.
Kareena also said that there shouldn't be an added pressure to do anything during pregnancy.
"But there were times post six-seven months where I felt like… Of course, I was exhausted and I couldn’t get myself to get up sometimes in the morning. But sometimes, it’s just a feeling of repulsion. You are just in a mental state when you don’t know what to think. It’s so important to have a supportive man and most men should not put pressure on their wives to look beautiful while they are pregnant and make them feel they are any less. That pressure shouldn’t be there or like ‘this is it, our regular sex life has to be super-active’”.Kareena Kapoor, Actor
Kareena told Karan that a woman's feelings should take top priority during this time. "It has to be according to what the woman feels and what she is feeling at that minute. If your husband doesn’t understand that, then how can he be the father of your child? He has to love you in every form. It’s a topic that I have written about in the book because most women feel scared to talk about it".
