Kareena Kapoor Speaks About Notions Surrounding Sex During Pregnancy

“You yourself spoke about how you lost your sex drive and your husband was very understanding through those days. What are the notions that surround sex life during a woman’s pregnancy and what does a woman feel herself?” Karan asked Kareena. To which Kareena replied that it's very important to have a supportive husband during such a time.

“People just feel like… When you are pregnant, they don’t realise the kind of moods, emotions, feelings, what you actually feel about yourself. That’s so important. Some days, I would feel super amazing and sexy, and feel ‘oh my God, I am looking so hot with this belly’ and I feel amazing, and I would tell Saif that or he would say, ‘You are looking beautiful’,” the actor said, adding that Saif Ali Khan was there with her throughout.