Saif & Kareena's Second Son Is Named Jehangir According to the Actor's New Book
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child in February.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son in February. Even though Saif and Kareena haven’t shown the world their son’s face, Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor had revealed the child’s name to be ‘Jeh’,
In her recently launched book Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-To-Be, Kareena reportedly calls ‘Jeh’, Jehangir in a caption, meaning that Jeh is more of a nickname. In the book she talked about her second pregnancy, juggling work and family, and more.
In a recent interaction with Karan Johar, the actor launched her book and discussed its contents. Karan asked Kareena about the notions surrounding sex during pregnancy and what the woman feels. In response, Kareena said that her husband Saif had been very supportive.
The duo also talked about taking care of the mother during pregnancy. Kareena said that added pressure must be avoided and the woman’s feelings should be prioritised when she’s pregnant.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan had faced considerable backlash after they named their first son Taimur. Many on social media speculated that Taimur had been named against the invader but Kareena confirmed, during a conclave, that the name meant ‘iron’.
“The night before I was going to the hospital, Saif asked me, ‘If it’s a boy, are you sure you want to do this? Let’s change the name and call him Faiz. It’s more poetic and romantic.’ And I was like, no. If it’s a boy, I want my son to be a fighter. Taimur means ‘iron’ and I will produce Iron Man. I am proud to name him Taimur,” she’s said.
