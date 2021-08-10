Saif & Kareena's Second Son Is Named Jehangir According to the Actor's New Book

The duo also talked about taking care of the mother during pregnancy. Kareena said that added pressure must be avoided and the woman’s feelings should be prioritised when she’s pregnant.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan had faced considerable backlash after they named their first son Taimur. Many on social media speculated that Taimur had been named against the invader but Kareena confirmed, during a conclave, that the name meant ‘iron’.

“The night before I was going to the hospital, Saif asked me, ‘If it’s a boy, are you sure you want to do this? Let’s change the name and call him Faiz. It’s more poetic and romantic.’ And I was like, no. If it’s a boy, I want my son to be a fighter. Taimur means ‘iron’ and I will produce Iron Man. I am proud to name him Taimur,” she’s said.