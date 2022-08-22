Rhea Kapoor Shares First Glimpse of Sonam's Baby Boy; Khushi & Others React

Actor Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Saturday, 20 August. The new parents shared the big announcement with their fans social media by releasing a statement on the same day.

Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, recently shared the first glimpse of the baby boy on social media and wrote, "Rhea masi is not ok. The cuteness is too much."