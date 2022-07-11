Ranveer Singh to Become SRK’s New Neighbour, Buys Rs 119Cr Quadruplex: Report
The quadruplex spreads across the 16th, 17th, 18th, and 19th floors of a building in Bandra.
Actor Ranveer Singh and his father Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavani, who are both owners of the firm Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP, signed a real estate deal worth Rs 119 crore, as per a report by Hindustan Times. The actor is reportedly now the owner of a quadraplex which spreads across the 16th, 17th, 18th, and 19th floors of a building in Bandra. The report also states that the house has 19 car parks.
The quadruplex is a sea-facing house at Bandstand, Bandra, which will make the Bajirao Mastani star, Shah Rukh Khan's new neighbour.
The report continues that Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP registered the agreement of sale for the house's purchase in Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society at BJ Road, Bandra. However, the quadruplex is still under construction. The lower floors of the house will be occupied by the existing residents. The 16th floor is a 4BHK, while 17th to 18th floors are penthouses.
The paper work for the registration of the property was completed on 6 July, 2022. The seller of the lavish house is Enorm Nagpal Realty LLP. And, Ranveer's father signed the documents on behalf of their company Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP. The stamp duty paid for the registration is Rs 7.13 crore, whereas, the total price paid for the quadruplex is Rs 118.94 crore, as per the same report.
Meanwhile on the work front, Ranveer has several upcoming projects in the pipeline. His latest one being Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, alongside Alia Bhatt. The film is slated to release next year, on 10 February, 2023.
