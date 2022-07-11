Ranveer Singh to Become SRK’s New Neighbour, Buys Rs 119Cr Quadruplex: Report

Actor Ranveer Singh and his father Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavani, who are both owners of the firm Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP, signed a real estate deal worth Rs 119 crore, as per a report by Hindustan Times. The actor is reportedly now the owner of a quadraplex which spreads across the 16th, 17th, 18th, and 19th floors of a building in Bandra. The report also states that the house has 19 car parks.

The quadruplex is a sea-facing house at Bandstand, Bandra, which will make the Bajirao Mastani star, Shah Rukh Khan's new neighbour.