Rakhi Sawant Moves Bombay HC for Anticipatory Bail Over Sherlyn Chopra’s FIR
Sherlyn Chopra accused Rakhi Sawant of making 'inappropriate videos and photos' of her go viral in her complaint.
Actor Rakhi Sawant has filed a petition for anticipatory bail in the Bombay High Court on Monday, 23 January, to avoid arrest over actor-model Sherlyn Chopra's FIR against her, according to ANI. In her complaint, Chopra accused Sawant of allegedly making her "inappropriate videos and photos" go viral.
Based on Chopra's complaint, the police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Sawant. On Thursday, 19 January, she was detained by the Amboli police for further interrogation and presented before the Andheri court on the same day.
The actor has been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 504 (insult intended to provoke a breach of peace) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.
Previously, Sawant had filed an application for anticipatory bail before a sessions court in Mumbai on Wednesday, 18 January. However, it was denied. This is her second attempt to avoid getting arrested in the case.
On the work front, Sawant was last seen in the popular television reality show Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4.
Topics: Rakhi Sawant Sherlyn Chopra
