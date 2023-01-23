Rakhi Sawant Moves Bombay HC for Anticipatory Bail Over Sherlyn Chopra’s FIR

Based on Chopra's complaint, the police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Sawant. On Thursday, 19 January, she was detained by the Amboli police for further interrogation and presented before the Andheri court on the same day.

The actor has been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 504 (insult intended to provoke a breach of peace) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Previously, Sawant had filed an application for anticipatory bail before a sessions court in Mumbai on Wednesday, 18 January. However, it was denied. This is her second attempt to avoid getting arrested in the case.