Raj Kundra Deletes Social Media Accounts Post Porn Films Controversy

Kundra was arrested in July for alleged connection to the creation and publication of porn films. In October, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra had filed a defamation case against actor Sherlyn Chopra for “below the belt” remarks about them in public, India Today had reported. Chopra had also filed a complaint against the duo accusing them of mental harassment and fraud.

In the bail application, Kundra claimed that there was no evidence with the prosecution that could connect his app HotShots with a legal offence. He had also claimed that he was being turned into a ‘scapegoat’.

Shilpa Shetty continues to be active on social media. Shilpa recently posted a video of her Halloween look and also a video of her performing yoga. “It’s the first day of the second last month of the year! When I realised this, I decided to start the day, week, and month with yoga,” she wrote.