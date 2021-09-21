ADVERTISEMENT
View Fullscreen
1/4

Businessman Raj Kundra released from Arthur Road Jail after a Mumbai court granted him bail.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raj Kundra Released From Jail After Court Grants Him Bail in Porn Films Case

Raj Kundra, accused in a porn films case, was granted bail by a Mumbai court on Monday.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Photos
1 min read

Raj Kundra and his business associate Ryan Thorpe were granted bail by a Mumbai court on Monday. The duo were accused in a porn films case. Kundra has been released from Arthur Road Jail on Tuesday.

Kundra and Thorpe were arrested in July for an alleged connection to the production and distribution of porn films on apps, including one named HotShots. The Mumbai Police Crime Branch recently filed a supplementary chargesheet against Kundra and three others, before the Esplanade Court.

Following his arrest, Kundra had filed a bail plea before the metropolitan magistrate court in Mumbai alleging there is no ‘conclusive evidence’ against him.

Also Read

Shilpa Shetty Posts This Message After Husband Raj Kundra Gets Bail

Shilpa Shetty Posts This Message After Husband Raj Kundra Gets Bail
Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT