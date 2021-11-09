Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty Make First Joint Appearance Since Porn Films Case
Photos of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty visiting a temple in Himachal Pradesh have surfaced online.
Businessman Raj Kundra recently made his first public appearance with wife and actor Shilpa Shetty since the porn films controversy. Photos from their Himachal trip surfaced online, where we catch a glimpse of Kundra. In some of the photos, the couple can be seen visiting a temple.
A few months back, Raj Kundra was named for his alleged involvement in a porn films case. He was arrested on 19 July, and was granted bail by a Mumbai magistrate court on 20 September.
Following the controversy, Kundra deleted his social media accounts. Shilpa Shetty had issued a statement about the investigation involving Raj Kundra in August, and had asked everyone to give her and her family privacy. Shilpa wrote, “But, till then I humbly request you – especially as a MOTHER – to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.