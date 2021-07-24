Raj Kundra Case: Erotica is Not Porn, Shilpa Shetty Tells Cops

As per reports, after the case came to fore, Shilpa Shetty resigned from her husband's Viaan Industries, and stepped away from her active entertainment projects involvement, which included a television reality show and her current film.

The actor was questioned on Friday regarding the case. Raj was produced before the court on the same day, wherein the police had sought extension of his custody.

"Police suspect that the money earned from pornography was used for online betting. This is why transactions between Raj Kundra's Yes Bank account and United Bank of Africa account need to be investigated", Mumbai Police had told the court.

The police further told the court, "In WhatsApp chats we have found that Raj Kundra was talking about a deal about selling 121 videos for USD 1.2 million. This deal seems to be on the international level".

Following the hearing, cops also conducted a search at Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's Juhu house.