Shilpa Shetty's First Post Since Raj Kundra's Arrest: Have Survived Challenges
Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested on Monday in the porn apps case.
Actor Shilpa Shetty shared a cryptic Instagram story on Thursday, which is her first social media post since husband Raj Kundra was arrested in the porn apps case on Monday. She shared a page from a book with a quote from James Thurber which reads, “Do not look back in anger, or forward in fear, but around in awareness.”
Shilpa highlighted a part of the page that reads, “The place we need to be is right here, right now. Not looking anxiously at what has been or what might be but fully aware of what is."
The next excerpt reads, “I take a deep breath, knowing that I'm lucky to be alive. I have survived challenges in the past and will survive challenges in the future. Nothing need distract me from living my life today."
At least 11 people including Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra have been arrested for an alleged involvement in the creation and publication of pornographic material.
Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Milind Bharambe, in a press conference, had confirmed that the police haven’t yet found any active role of Shilpa Shetty in the case. He added that Raj Kundra had also denied the allegations during his interrogation.
Raj Kundra has been sent to judicial custody till 23 July.
