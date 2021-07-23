Shilpa Shetty's First Post Since Raj Kundra's Arrest: Have Survived Challenges

The next excerpt reads, “I take a deep breath, knowing that I'm lucky to be alive. I have survived challenges in the past and will survive challenges in the future. Nothing need distract me from living my life today."

At least 11 people including Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra have been arrested for an alleged involvement in the creation and publication of pornographic material.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Milind Bharambe, in a press conference, had confirmed that the police haven’t yet found any active role of Shilpa Shetty in the case. He added that Raj Kundra had also denied the allegations during his interrogation.

Raj Kundra has been sent to judicial custody till 23 July.