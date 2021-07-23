Porn Films Case: Raj Kundra Sent to Police Custody Till 27 July

Businessman Raj Kundra and one Ryan Thorpe have been sent to police custody till 27 July in connection with a case related to the production of pornographic films, as per a report by ANI. The duo was produced before the Magistrate Court in Mumbai on Friday, 23 July. The police had sought seven days further custody of them.

"Police suspect that the money earned from pornography was used for online betting. This is why transactions between Raj Kundra's Yes Bank account and United Bank of Africa account need to be investigated", Mumbai Police told the court.